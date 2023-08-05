Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 283.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Trex were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 11.8% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 22.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 269,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,123,000 after acquiring an additional 49,385 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 95,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Trex Stock Up 1.5 %

TREX stock opened at $72.56 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $76.05. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Trex had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $356.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

About Trex

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

