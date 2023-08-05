Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 32,821 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,821 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $128.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $133.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 804,001 shares of company stock worth $25,426,352 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

