Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Position Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 585,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Robinhood Markets worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 1,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 129,560 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 268,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 102,189 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,222,000. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 3,066,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $113,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 96,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $918,413.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 821,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $113,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 558,475 shares of company stock worth $5,831,232. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $11.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.30. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $13.23.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 49.58%. The firm had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

