PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,741 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of PubMatic worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 42.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $19.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.93. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $23.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at PubMatic

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $55.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.89 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $146,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,109 shares in the company, valued at $977,626.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,228 shares in the company, valued at $324,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $146,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,626.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,087 shares of company stock worth $2,135,301 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PUBM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

PubMatic Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

