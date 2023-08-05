Privium Fund Management B.V. Sells 60,398 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Privium Fund Management B.V. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 60,398 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.1% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 804,001 shares of company stock valued at $25,426,352. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $128.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.31 and a 200-day moving average of $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $133.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

