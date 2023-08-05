Presidio Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.3% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 31.8% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,052,000 after acquiring an additional 39,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.9 %

JNJ stock opened at $169.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $439.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.10 and its 200 day moving average is $161.13. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.