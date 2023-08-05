Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 649 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Green Plains during the first quarter worth $361,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Green Plains by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 53,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 13,310 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Green Plains by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after buying an additional 24,180 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the first quarter worth $583,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Green Plains by 3.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Plains to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

In related news, Director James D. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,480,369.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $939,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,570.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James D. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,480,369.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,641 shares of company stock worth $3,837,810. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $31.77 on Friday. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.55 and its 200-day moving average is $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.75.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.83). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

