Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $128.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $133.74.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Truist Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 804,001 shares of company stock valued at $25,426,352. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

