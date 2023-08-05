Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 146 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Klingman & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 804,001 shares of company stock valued at $25,426,352. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $128.11 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

