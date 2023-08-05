Jump Financial LLC Makes New $722,000 Investment in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,571 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Independent Bank Group

In related news, COO Michael B. Hobbs bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.33 per share, for a total transaction of $75,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,422.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 3,550 shares of company stock worth $110,425 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Stock Down 0.8 %

IBTX stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

About Independent Bank Group

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.