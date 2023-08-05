Jump Financial LLC Makes New $710,000 Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 342.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 188.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $200.09 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.62 and a 200-day moving average of $224.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 48.51%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 4.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.05.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

