Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,494 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $64,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 84.3% in the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,113,000 after purchasing an additional 88,838 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 28.9% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 909,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,982,000 after purchasing an additional 204,103 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $169.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.13. The company has a market capitalization of $439.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.80.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.