Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Lifted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.80.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $169.04 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.13. The stock has a market cap of $439.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile



Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

