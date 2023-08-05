Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 4,092 ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 158,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,083,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 333,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,817,000 after buying an additional 20,670 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ON stock opened at $102.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.93 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The company has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.75.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,648,818.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,623,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 573,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,648,818.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,959 shares of company stock worth $9,910,489 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.31.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

