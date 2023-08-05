Inlet Private Wealth LLC Buys 104 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,604,396.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 804,001 shares of company stock worth $25,426,352. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $128.11 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $133.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

