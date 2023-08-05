Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,733 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Haleon during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

