First National Bank of Omaha Sells 3,346 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 10.1% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 57,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 51,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 15.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,676,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $277,680,000 after acquiring an additional 359,204 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 32.0% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 717,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,431,000 after acquiring an additional 173,952 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 804,001 shares of company stock valued at $25,426,352 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $128.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $133.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

