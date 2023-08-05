First National Bank of Omaha Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.0% of First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $169.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.13. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The company has a market capitalization of $439.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

