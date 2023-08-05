Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,147,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,753,000 after acquiring an additional 19,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,839,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,448,000 after acquiring an additional 139,133 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,075,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,513,000 after acquiring an additional 152,083 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 914,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,835,000 after acquiring an additional 111,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $42.80 to $38.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

Daqo New Energy Stock Up 5.6 %

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

NYSE DQ opened at $36.25 on Friday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $73.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52.

(Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.