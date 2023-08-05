Corrado Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Corrado Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 171.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,958,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,456,643,000 after purchasing an additional 294,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $4,609,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $169.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $439.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.80.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

