Corrado Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Corrado Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.3% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 804,001 shares of company stock worth $25,426,352. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

GOOGL stock opened at $128.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $133.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

