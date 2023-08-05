AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,847 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.80.

JNJ stock opened at $169.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.13. The stock has a market cap of $439.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

