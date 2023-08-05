Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lessened by Forza Wealth Management LLC

Forza Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $128.11 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.31 and a 200-day moving average of $109.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 804,001 shares of company stock valued at $25,426,352 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

