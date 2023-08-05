Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $128.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $133.74.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $9,000,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 804,001 shares of company stock valued at $25,426,352 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 51job reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

