Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $128.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $133.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 804,001 shares of company stock worth $25,426,352 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

