Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $128.11 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $133.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 804,001 shares of company stock worth $25,426,352 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

