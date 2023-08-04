Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,180 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 353.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1,215.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -126.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $16.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 15.18% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,717,475 shares in the company, valued at $195,824,634.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,717,475 shares in the company, valued at $195,824,634.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jodie W. Mclean sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWK shares. UBS Group lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

