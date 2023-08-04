Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 5,715 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,715 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CareTrust REIT worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 14.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 8.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,042,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,412,000 after acquiring an additional 78,299 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 36.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 89,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 24,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 77.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.72. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $22.46.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

