Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $944,000 Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,040 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sally Beauty worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sally Beauty by 1,747.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,857,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,714 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Sally Beauty by 1,320.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 840,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 781,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sally Beauty by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,466,000 after purchasing an additional 723,179 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Sally Beauty by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 916,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 713,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,766,000.

Sally Beauty Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SBH opened at $11.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.92. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 62.12%. The company had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

