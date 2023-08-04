Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $8,518,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 82,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 21,497 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,002 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 38.76%. The business had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.04 million. On average, research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $345,977.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,945,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,198,118.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.