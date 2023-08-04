Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,777,000 after buying an additional 161,559 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,636,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,106,000 after acquiring an additional 43,430 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,261,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,143,000 after acquiring an additional 125,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,780,000 after acquiring an additional 48,337 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,969,000 after acquiring an additional 610,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PKG. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.4 %

PKG stock opened at $155.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.84.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,386,115.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,968.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $542,183.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,357.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,386,115.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,968.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,783 shares of company stock worth $8,242,516. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.