Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.2% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.71 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

