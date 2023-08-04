River Street Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of River Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $9,000,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $9,000,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 804,001 shares of company stock worth $25,426,352. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $128.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $133.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.24 and its 200 day moving average is $109.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

