River Street Advisors LLC Acquires 222 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

River Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.7% of River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 106,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,465,000 after purchasing an additional 55,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $170.71 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $181.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.16. The stock has a market cap of $443.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.36%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

