OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.2% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 804,001 shares of company stock worth $25,426,352 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $128.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $133.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

