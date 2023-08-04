New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 24,640 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,640 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Mattel worth $6,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mattel by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Mattel by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mattel by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Mattel by 454.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 25,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Mattel by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.11.

Mattel Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of MAT opened at $20.50 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.14. Mattel had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mattel

In other news, insider Steve Totzke sold 47,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $998,577.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,580.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Yoon J. Hugh sold 38,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $827,687.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Totzke sold 47,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $998,577.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,580.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,770 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,775 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

