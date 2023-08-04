New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,405 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of Atkore worth $8,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atkore by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,898,000 after purchasing an additional 170,539 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,595,000 after buying an additional 9,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Atkore by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,542,000 after acquiring an additional 20,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 897,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,606,000 after acquiring an additional 18,084 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Atkore by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 713,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,272,000 after acquiring an additional 108,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $154.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.99. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $164.76. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.21.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $895.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.20 million. Atkore had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 66.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $480,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,902.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $181,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $480,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,902.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

