New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 100 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 48.7% during the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 79,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,544,000 after purchasing an additional 26,159 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at $501,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HII opened at $226.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.51 and a 12-month high of $260.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.04.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total value of $99,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

