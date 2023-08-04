New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Invesco were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 14,711 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Invesco by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Invesco by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 25.97. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

Several research analysts have commented on IVZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.45.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

