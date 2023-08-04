New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stock Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 207,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 70,218 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at $1,420,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PPC shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Shares of PPC opened at $24.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.32. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

