New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 14.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 19.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at $19,842,313.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $858,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,143.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $2,863,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at $19,842,313.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,420 shares of company stock worth $3,778,667. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $141.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.45 and a 200-day moving average of $140.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $178.05.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

