New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $289,000 Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Assurant were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Assurant by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Assurant by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 20,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 14,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Assurant by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In related news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $524,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,895.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Assurant news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $524,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,895.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Performance

NYSE AIZ opened at $141.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $172.99.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 43.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AIZ. TheStreet raised Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

About Assurant

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Featured Stories

