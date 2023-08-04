New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 2,400 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Navient were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Navient during the first quarter valued at $236,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Navient during the first quarter worth about $382,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Navient by 36.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 48,483 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Navient by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 22.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 491,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.05.

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $380,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 404,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,681,104.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $18.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.26. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a current ratio of 12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). Navient had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

