Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.9% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 106,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,465,000 after purchasing an additional 55,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $170.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $443.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.16.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

View Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.