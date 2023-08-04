Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 172.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,402 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RIVN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,175,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 20,951.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,359,628 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $117,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $298,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371,852 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,590,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,165,905 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $21,488,000 after purchasing an additional 840,905 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RIVN opened at $26.50 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.93.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 595.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.39.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at $991,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,423 shares of company stock valued at $793,029. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

