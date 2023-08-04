Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $151.86 and last traded at $150.50, with a volume of 7529 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.73.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBP shares. Stephens raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.76 and a 200-day moving average of $119.10.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.15). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 57.73% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 697 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $80,336.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $969,682.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at $678,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,956. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $507,990,000 after buying an additional 405,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,629,000 after buying an additional 329,661 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 924,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,413,000 after purchasing an additional 72,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 753,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Articles

