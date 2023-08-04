Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 6,356 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,356 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $128.45 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $133.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 804,001 shares of company stock worth $25,426,352 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

