Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 11,613 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,613 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 804,001 shares of company stock worth $25,426,352. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $128.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.69. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $133.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

