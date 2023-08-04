Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Generac were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 4,368.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 110,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after buying an additional 108,436 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 44,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Generac from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CL King started coverage on Generac in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.48.

Generac Stock Performance

Generac stock opened at $110.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.40. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $281.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.51 million. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,784,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $540,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,784,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,250 shares of company stock worth $1,323,638. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

