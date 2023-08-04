Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 82,429 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $170.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $443.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.80 and its 200 day moving average is $161.16. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

